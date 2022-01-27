ServiceNow Inc., up $44.27 to $528.69.
The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Lam Research Corp., down $41.37 to $555.30.
The semiconductor equipment maker said supply chain problems worsened in December.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp., down $6.67 to $101.96.
The medical device maker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
United Rentals Inc., up $12.04 to $319.80.
The equipment rental company reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $7.37 to $103.68.
The electronic storage maker’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Levi Strauss & Co., up $1.70 to $22.02.
The jeans maker’s fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.