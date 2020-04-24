The authors note that “any mask, no matter how efficient at filtration or how good the seal, will have minimal effect if it is not used in conjunction with other preventative measures, such as isolation of infected cases, immunization, good respiratory etiquette, and regular hand hygiene.” And they conclude: “a homemade mask should only be considered as a last resort to prevent droplet transmission from infected individuals, but it would be better than no protection.”
The chart below illustrates the efficiency of various domestic fabrics against Bacillus atrophaeus, “a rod-shaped spore-forming bacterium [0.95-1.25 μm] known to survive the stresses caused by aerosolization,” which was chosen by the researchers to simulate an influenza virus.
