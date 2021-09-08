The Labor Day triumph of “Shang-Chi” offered the latest evidence of how Disney is king of the box office. But if Disney rules the box office, the box office can only win when Disney chooses to be there. It means AMC has become increasingly dependent on one supplier. This lopsided competitive landscape owes in large part to Disney’s acquisitions of Marvel and “Star Wars” and the theatrical successes that followed those deals. In 2019, before Covid-19 upended the theater industry, Disney had a 33% share of ticket sales as moviegoers increasingly held out for its superhero blockbusters. Warner Bros., owned by AT&T Inc., was in a distant second place with a less than 14% share. Sony Pictures, Comcast Corp.’s Universal, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount all trailed even further behind. Even in this erratic year for film, Disney has raked in more at the box office than Warner Bros. and Universal on half as many releases.