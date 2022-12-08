Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The ambitious idea that companies can be run like democracies, with widely dispersed shareholders exerting influence over management, has long failed in practice. Many people own shares, but very few bother to vote at company meetings — in part because they have other concerns, in part because systems of corporate governance have silenced their voices.

That’s now changing — and a simple voting reform could go a long way toward making shareholder democracy a reality.

For decades, traditional finance theory assumed that all shareholders wanted the same thing: the maximum possible profit. This rendered voting all but irrelevant. Time and again, the Securities and Exchange Commission struck down activists’ efforts to put social issues on corporate ballots — including a 1950 proposal that Greyhound “consider the advisability of abolishing the segregated seating system in the South,” a 1970 proposal that Dow Chemical not sell napalm without “reasonable assurance that the substance will not be used on or against human beings,” and a 2014 proposal that Walmart’s board oversee the sale of “products that especially endanger public safety.”

A new, better paradigm is emerging. It recognizes that people, shareholders included, care about the broader consequences of companies’ actions. They might not sleep well knowing that some of their dividends come from polluting the environment, pushing opioids or supplying weapons to dictators. They need a return on investment, but they’re willing to accept a little less in exchange for a better world. Growing concern about climate change has forced the SEC to shift position, allowing more environmental and social proposals onto corporate ballots. While such votes aren’t binding, it’s hard for directors to ignore them if they garner majorities, because their supporters might also vote against the directors’ re-election.

Yet a question remains: How, and to what extent, will shareholders exercise their voting rights? Most individuals own stock via financial intermediaries such as mutual funds. As they realize that voting matters, they’re increasingly pressuring such intermediaries to cast ballots reflecting their preferences — which, in a polarized world, puts asset managers in a politically fraught position. In response, firms such as BlackRock and Vanguard are experimenting with ways to devolve voting back to individual investors.

Problem is, individuals will still be too busy to cast ballots in myriad corporate proxies. In a recent paper, we offer a solution. BlackRock already gives institutional investors a low-hassle option: vote their shares according to one of fourteen different guidelines developed by proxy advisors, customized to specific concerns such as the environment or the treatment of workers. Extending this option to individuals would be relatively simple. Granted, it would limit investors’ choices to the available pre-determined guidelines. But over time, competition will probably lead to the emergence of guidelines catering to most needs.

Corporate democracy is not only feasible — it’s inevitable and empowering. The right question isn’t what companies can do for society, but how shareholders can compel companies to act in their interests — which might not always be making as much money as possible.

Luigi Zingales is a finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is the author of “Capitalism for the People” and co-host of the podcast Capitalisn’t.

Oliver Hart is an economics professor at Harvard University. He is the co-recipient of the 2016 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

