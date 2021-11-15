Shell said that while it was proud of its Dutch heritage, the changes would mean it would no longer be able to meet the conditions necessary to use the word “Royal” in its name.
“The simplification will normalize our share structure under the tax and legal jurisdictions of a single country and make us more competitive,” Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement. “As a result, Shell will be better positioned to seize opportunities and play a leading role in the energy transition.”
Shareholders will be asked to vote on the measure at a general meeting on Dec. 10.