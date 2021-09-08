Kadmon Holdings Inc., up $3.77 to $9.07.
Sanofi is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $1.9 billion.
Perrigo Co., up $3.74 to $45.34.
The drug company is buying HRA Pharma from for about $2.1 billion.
General Mills Inc., up $2.59 to $59.38.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., up 65 cents to $18.41.
The oil and gas company gained ground as natural gas prices jumped.
Ford Motor Co., up 8 cents to $13.03.
The automaker hired a former executive from Apple and Tesla as head of advanced technology.
Citrix Systems Inc., up $3.09 to $106.59.
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. has reportedly taken a $1 billion stake in the information technology company.