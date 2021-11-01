While Shiba is the current white-hot cryptocurrency, you can’t trade it through more traditional brokers — yet. A petition with more than 450,000 signatures on Change.org is pushing for the mobile trading app Robinhood to start allowing Shiba trades. Robinhood currently allows trading of Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. Its CEO Vladimir Tenev told investors last week that the company would “carefully evaluate whether we can add new coins in a way that’s safe for customers and in line with regulatory requirements.”