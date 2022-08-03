Ship with Ukrainian corn anchored off Turkey for inspection

ISTANBUL — The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion was anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul Wednesday morning, awaiting an inspection.
The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tons of corn, set sail from Odesa Monday. Its final destination is Lebanon.
The ship was anchored off the coast of Istanbul, near the mouth of the Bosporus Straits that connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.
More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days. Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.