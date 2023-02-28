Shoals Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORTLAND, Tenn. — PORTLAND, Tenn. — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $94.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.6 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $326.9 million.

Shoals Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $470 million to $510 million.

