Shondaland has already ventured into podcasting with the weekly “Katie’s Crib,” in which actress Katie Lowe discusses motherhood with guests. New episodes will be distributed by iHeartMedia in 2020.

Rhimes, who became an ABC network mainstay with hits including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in 2017 to produce new programs for the streaming service.

The iHeartMedia company, which operates more than 850 radio stations and the iHeartRadio digital service, distributes podcasts on all major podcasting platforms including the iHeartPodcast Network.

