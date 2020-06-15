The car rental company wants to sell $500 million worth of stock following a bankruptcy judge’s approval.
Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $1.23 to $50.86.
The loyalty program and marketing services company gave investors a disappointing performance update for May.
BP PLC., down 39 cents to $24.36.
The oil and gas company warned that it could take up to a $17.5 billion charge in the second quarter because of the economic impact from COVID-19.
AT&T Inc., unchanged at $30.50.
The communications and entertainment company is considering selling its Warner Bros. game unit, according to media reports.
Shopify Inc., up $62.89 to $805.47.
Walmart is partnering with the e-commerce company to grow its online sales.
V.F. Corp., up $1.87 to $63.12.
The owner of shoe brands Timberland and Vans is considering acquisitions, according to media reports.
