Shopify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario — OTTAWA, Ontario — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $623.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirty-four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.46 billion, or $2.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.6 billion.
