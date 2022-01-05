This comes against the backdrop of a rise in organized retail crime. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, whose members include Target Corp., Best Buy Co Inc. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., estimates that $68.9 billion worth of products were stolen from retailers in 2019, about 1.5% of total retail sales, due to organized gangs. The average amount recovered from apprehended shoplifters has risen sharply since 2016, as raiders have become more prolific, according to Jack L. Hayes. But just a tiny fraction of stolen goods is ever recovered from shoplifters, so overall losses to stores are much bigger.