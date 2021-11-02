What’s clear is consumers continue to spend more on the basics. Trips to the grocery store, mall and McDonald’s drive-through have gotten more expensive in recent months, and price increases on Hasbro Inc. toys are hitting just as parents start their holiday shopping. Consumer-goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. announced higher prices in nine out of 10 product categories. According to Hershey Co., there is more to come as businesses look to offset the cost of getting goods routed through a clogged freight system and confront workers’ demands for higher pay. Church & Dwight Co., known for its Arm & Hammer brand; Kimberly-Clark Corp., which makes Kleenex tissues; and Starbucks Corp. are among companies leaving open the possibility of further increases heading into the new year.