ContextLogic raised $1.1 billion in its initial public offering, selling 46 million shares at $24 apiece, valuing the San Francisco-based company at more $16 billion. It plans the use the money raised to grow its business and may buy other companies or technologies.
It’s been a blockbuster year for IPOs, with a record number of companies raising more than a $1 billion, including food delivery company DoorDash and home rental business Airbnb. Unlike Wish, shares of those companies soared in their debut.
Like other e-commerce companies, Wish has benefited during the pandemic as more people stay at home and order online. Sales were up 33% to $606 million in the June-to-September quarter. But it still lost money, reporting a loss of $99 million.
