Economists believe that household inflation expectations can be self-fulfilling prophecies, and a recent survey is sending mixed signals. A new report from the University of Michigan on Friday showed that short-term inflation expectations are receding while longer-term ones are mounting. But it’s best to ignore the month-to-month volatility and focus on the big picture: Both readings are too high, and they’re likely to keep the Federal Reserve aggressive in its fight against rising prices.

Respondents in the university’s consumer sentiment survey now expect prices to rise 5% over the next year, down slightly from 5.2% in the previous report, according to preliminary results released Friday. In the long run, respondents expect prices to rise 3% over the next five to 10 years, up from 2.9% previously.

Which number matters?

Actually, both. Understandably, economists and Fed policy makers tend to focus on longer-run inflation expectations as a measure of whether expectations are well anchored. Fed Chair Jerome Powell famously cited an upward shift in University of Michigan long-term inflation expectations as part of his justification for the central bank’s first 75-basis-point interest-rate increase in June. (That number — a preliminary reading like Friday’s — was eventually revised down, prompting significant criticism of Powell’s decision-making process in that episode.)

Friday’s slight uptick in the longer-term reading matters for markets insofar as it influences Powell’s thinking, but it could well prove to be another blip in the small and relatively volatile survey. In theory, rising long-term inflation expectations suggest a loss of confidence that the Fed will get inflation under control, and that shift in inflation psychology can ultimately beget more inflation as people move up purchases out of a fear that goods and services will be much more expensive later. They may also influence workers’ wage expectations and contribute to a wage-price spiral, in which companies are forced to pay more for labor and offset the costs by raising prices.

For their part, short-term inflation expectations get short shrift in policy discussions because they’re much more volatile. It takes a sustained period of higher prices — and higher short-term inflation expectations — for longer-term expectations to move higher. Yet new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco this week showed, in particular, that the shorter-term expectations are actually a greater determiner of wage growth than longer-term ones. Indeed, wages have lagged inflation by a significant margin in the past year, and workers fearing another year of inflation may demand significant raises. There’s some continuing debate about the typical size of the pass-through impact from inflation expectations to wage expectations (see this recent Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland working paper, which found pass through was somewhat small). But all in all, the drop in short-term inflation expectations is significant and deserves as much attention as the minor uptick in longer-term ones.

Of course, interpreting inflation expectations is complicated and perilous even when the numbers are consistent with each another. Economists still haven’t mastered how best to track them reliably, and evidence shows that survey responses tend to focus on volatile food and energy prices, not the broad and representative basket of consumer goods that encompasses the main inflation indexes. Even the concept of inflation is poorly understood by the general public, and survey data often feature wildly off-the-mark responses. In the most recent survey, 15% of respondents thought prices would go up by 15% or more, while 8% predicted deflation.

One encouraging development is that several different surveys are now confirming one another in showing declining short-term inflation expectations. The New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations showed this month that expectations are dropping, while an internet survey from Morning Consult, in conjunction with researchers from the Cleveland Fed, shows “indirect” inflation expectations have been declining for weeks. Importantly, the Morning Consult survey attempts to address some of the inherent challenges of measuring inflation expectations by attacking the question in a novel way, asking consumers how much their income would have to increase to buy the same amount of goods and services in a year. In a broad sense, however, the readings remain among the highest of the past four decades. The longer they stay there, the greater the risk that consumers will start to believe that unstable prices have truly reached a point of no return.

