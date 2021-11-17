Clark is far from alone in being undone by the persistence of higher equities. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson’s year-end outlook for the S&P 500 saw the index declining to 3,900, about 17% below its current value. He said this week he’s sticking with his bearish view, though he has increased his target to 4,400 in the next 12 months – which would still need a 6% drop to come good.