Dr. Jason Halperin, an infectious disease expert with the health center, told the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that the bar was footing the bill for the booze. He said other businesses have also expressed interest in hosting vaccination events.
“It’s so New Orleans unique — drinks on us for getting a vaccine,” he told the newspaper.
Kermit’s Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge also said on its Facebook page that they would be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccination on Saturday during the day. It was not immediately clear if a drink incentive was included.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The New Orleans Advocate.