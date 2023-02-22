ShotSpotter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter. The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $21 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.4 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $81 million.

ShotSpotter expects full-year revenue in the range of $94 million to $96 million.

