AH: Equity is a challenge in every sphere of education. The gap might be even wider in computer science, but in some ways it’s also easier to close with concentrated effort. The first thing we did was to provide to every school access to high-speed broadband. But there’s still a gap because when the students go to their homes in a rural area, they don’t have the same network capability. This was magnified as a problem during Covid when we depended, in some instances, on virtual education. We’re investing hundreds of millions of dollars right now to expand broadband into homes in rural communities. It’s also harder to recruit teachers in the rural areas, and so we’ve had to devote special funds for our rural areas to make sure they have what they need to recruit and retain the teachers.What Covid taught everybody was that you literally can run the world from your hometown in rural Arkansas if you have access to high-speed broadband and you know coding. Because people have been working remotely, they can visualize themselves working for a company in Houston or San Jose or Charlotte, or globally, while still living in a rural area. The pandemic showed the scale of the challenge but gave us some tools to overcome it as well.