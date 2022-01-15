Cloth masks only block 10% to 30% of aerosol-sized particles, according to Ashley Styczynski, an infectious disease fellow at Stanford University. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said surgical masks are effective at protecting against splashes and large-particle droplets but not the small particles that may be transmitted through a cough or sneeze. A study from Germany’s Max Planck Institute found that tight-fitting FFP2s provide 75 times better protection against a coronavirus infection than a surgical mask. False claims that coronavirus particles are too small for N95 masks to be effective were addressed by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which said that when virus particles are expelled through a cough or sneeze, they are attached to water and mucus, slightly increasing their size. Those particles are easily trapped and filtered by respirators. All masks are most effective when tight-fitting and worn properly around the nose and mouth.