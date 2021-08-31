But sometimes a portfolio’s diversity isn’t so clear. That’s why principle three is important: Look for hidden overlaps. A selection of funds might appear to spread your risk, but could actually end up concentrating it instead. Many of the most successful global equity funds in recent years will have been heavily exposed to the technology sector, and in particular the FAANG giants: Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc. (aka Google). Even a portfolio of these funds would leave you very heavily exposed to what is essentially a single, large bet that the tech firms will continue their ascendency.