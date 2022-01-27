Sam Fazeli: It’s all to do with this variant’s ability to bypass antibody protection in vaccinated individuals, especially those with just two doses. Data from the U.K. Health Security Agency has shown that just a few months after the second dose, the level of protection against infection with omicron is no more than about 10%. This happens because the virus has amassed so many changes in its spike protein that lower levels of antibodies cannot stop it from infecting cells. While some of this protection is restored after a third shot of the same vaccine, it is still only at about 50% at 10 or more weeks after the shot compared with 90% versus a delta infection.