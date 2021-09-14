Secondly, even a single shot will have efficacy. We know, from the Phase III trials of the vaccines, that one dose essentially flattened the infection curve. About ten days after the first dose of any vaccine there is already a very significant impact on infection rates in vaccinated individuals. While it is not clear how long that protection lasts for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the U.K. can rely on evidence that it has gathered from its vaccine rollout which used an eight to 12 week interval between the first and second dose of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines. That showed a 55% to 70% reduction in risk of symptomatic infections for both vaccines against the alpha variant of the virus.