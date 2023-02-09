Shutterstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7 million.
The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $76.1 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $827.8 million.
Shutterstock expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $836 million to $853 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK