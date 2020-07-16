The new arrangement applies to more than 140,000 employees at over 125 locations in 43 countries and takes effect immediately, Siemens added.
The company said its “mobile working” concept doesn’t necessarily mean working from home. It said that employees should, in consultation with supervisors, “choose the work locations where they’re most productive.” That could include coworking spaces, for example.
Siemens said that the new approach will be tailored to local legal requirements, the demands of specific jobs and individual preferences.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.