Revenue fell 5% to 13.5 billion euros, while orders, a key factor in future earnings, fell 7% to 14.4 billion euros. The order book was boosted by a 1.1 billion-euro order for high-speed trains in Germany; the year-earlier figure was boosted by a 1.2 billion euro order for trains in Russia.
Based in Munich, Siemens said that revenue in the rail infrastructure and services business was reduced because the company could not get access to some customer sites during the worst of the outbreak lockdowns.
