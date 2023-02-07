Silicon Motion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG — HONG KONG — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.5 million.
The chip company posted revenue of $200.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $172.5 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $945.9 million.
