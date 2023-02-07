Silicon Motion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HONG KONG — HONG KONG — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.5 million. The Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $200.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $172.5 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $945.9 million.

