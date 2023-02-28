Silk Road Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $138.6 million.

Silk Road Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $176 million to $184 million.

