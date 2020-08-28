Stone said Friday evening that investigators had not reported a cause to him, and the extent of the damages would have to come from Domino.
Domino’s parent company, ASR Group, did not immediately respond to an inquiry emailed on Friday.
The refinery had closed as Hurricanes Laura and Marco headed toward Louisiana, and the fire broke out as it was resuming operations Thursday afternoon, Parish President Guy McInnis told news outlets.
The plant, located on the southeastern outskirts of greater New Orleans, employs about 400 people. Officials said all 130 workers on shift duty at the time got out safely.
Eight firetrucks and 30 firefighters responded to the fire, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported. Officials said firefighters from a nearby Valero refinery helped.
Stone told WWL-TV on Thursday that firefighters were heading up to a catwalk 10 stories above the ground to pump water directly into the silo.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.