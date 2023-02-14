Similarweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel — TEL AVIV, Israel — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.
The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $51.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.4 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $83.7 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $193.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $52.5 million to $53 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $221 million to $222 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMWB