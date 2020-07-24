The 200-year-old New York-based clothier, which has dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month. At the time, it had over 200 stores.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sparc intends to purchase substantially all the company’s global business operations as a going concern. Sparc has also committed to acquiring at least 125 Brooks Brothers retail locations.
