Simon Property: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.14 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $673.8 million, or $2.06 per share.
The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.
Simon Property expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $11.70 to $11.95 per share.
