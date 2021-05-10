No. Economists often look at the “core” measure, or the CPI index minus food and energy -- categories that tend to be volatile. The core CPI rose 1.3% in February from the same month last year and 1.6% in March. It’s expected to jump 2.3% year-over-year in April. There’s also the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) that includes some things the CPI doesn’t, like medical care paid for by employer-sponsored insurance and Medicare. Because of the base effect it’s also poised to pop, though more generally it tends to rise at a slower pace than CPI. This figure is also important because it’s what the Federal Reserve uses as the basis for its 2% inflation target. While the PCE price index has had periods of briefly rising above 2%, the measure has largely held under 2% for more than a decade. The figure rose 1.5% in the year through February but advanced above the Fed’s target in March to 2.3%.