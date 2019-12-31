Core Laboratories NV, down $9.79 to $37.67

The Amsterdam-based energy company lowered its fourth-quarter estimates and said it will cut its dividend.

McDermott International Inc., down 7 cents to 68 cents

The Wall Street Journal reported that the engineering company is considering filing for bankruptcy.

Uber Technologies Inc., unchanged at $29.74

Uber sued to block a new California law aimed at giving wage and benefits protections to independent contractors.

Walt Disney Co., up 86 cents to $144.63

The giant media company dominated domestic movie-going in 2019 like no studio ever has, with a 38% share.

EOG Resources Inc. , up $1.37 to $83.76

Energy companies were holding up better than other sectors but are still in last place for the year to date.

Netflix Inc., up 26 cents to $323.57

Netflix said its own shows and movies were the most-watched programming on the service in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported.

