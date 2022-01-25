So worries about inflation are in. Threats posed by Covid are, if not quite out, then receding — certainly relative to the conditions that prevailed in 2020 and 2021, when Singapore felt like it was stuck in a rinse-repeat cycle of openings and closures. The rest of the world has moved on. The MAS statement suggests Singapore is finally trying to as well. “Global economic prospects remain largely intact,” the authority said. “The Omicron variant that emerged in late 2021 may temporarily dampen specific clusters of activity, but is unlikely to derail the broader ongoing economic recovery. Accordingly, global GDP is still forecast to expand at an above-trend pace for a second consecutive year in 2022, even as uncertainties remain.”Singapore’s leaders talk more and more about living with Covid. To its credit, the government has resisted fresh closures the past few months even as ministers warn of an omicron-led wave. This reopening might just be for real. The MAS surprise is one more clue.