Asia’s two financial centers are looking more attractive to banks right now than the region’s largest economy. For at least part of 2023, Chinese lenders may bear the brunt of President Xi Jinping’s draconian Covid-19 containment policies and the mainland’s cratering real-estate industry. Hong Kong and Singapore, where policymakers don’t set domestic interest rates and loan prices tend to closely track US borrowing costs, will see banks enjoy bumper profitability for a second straight year.

Still, the two rival cities’ fortunes are diverging in ways that are significant for the banks serving them. Talent is leaving Hong Kong in large numbers, and an overheated property market is starting to crumble. None of it bodes well for the Chinese special administrative region’s mortgage demand. Real-estate in Singapore, however, is still strong because a lot of the capital and people fleeing China and Hong Kong are headed its way. Which is why Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd., the biggest of the city-state’s three homegrown leaders, may have an edge next year over HSBC Holdings Plc, which relies on Hong Kong for a big part of its profit.

DBS’s September-quarter earnings released Thursday offered fresh clues. Net interest margin jumped 32 basis points from the previous three months to 1.9%, and net profit rose 23% to a record S$2.24 billion ($1.58 billion). The strong performance wasn’t exactly a surprise. HSBC recently upgraded its target for net interest income this year after margins surged 22 basis points.

With the Federal Reserve raising its key overnight rate by a jumbo-sized 75 basis points for a fourth straight meeting, and Chair Jerome Powell saying US interest rates will go higher than projected previously, banks can lend more profitably. Lenders with strong current and savings account franchises, which can afford to be slow to pass on higher rates to depositors, will benefit the most. In Asia, HSBC and Standard Chartered Plc in Hong Kong, DBS in Singapore, State Bank of India and Bank Rakyat Indonesia are all looking well-placed. A big exception is China, where interest margins will likely shrink again as authorities try to offset a deepening slowdown by lowering the cost of capital.

Singapore banks have an extra spring in their step. DBS and United Overseas Bank Ltd., a smaller rival, are both aggressively expanding their regional footprints. DBS acquired wealth and retail banking businesses in five Asian markets from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in 2016. Since then, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta has bought a troubled lender in India, picked up a stake in Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank and is aiming for the top spot among foreign wealth managers and card issuers in Taiwan, where it has acquired Citigroup Inc.’s consumer-banking operations. UOB, controlled by Singapore billionaire Wee Cho Yaw, has gone for Citi’s consumer banking franchises in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, its first big takeover in 16 years. UOB, too, garnered a record third-quarter net profit.

After exiting more than 20 countries since the global financial crisis, HSBC will also want to start acquiring businesses, though CEO Noel Quinn has much less wiggle room: The bank’s equity capital is still below its medium-term target. Besides, the distraction of a split of its Asian operations demanded by Ping An Insurance Group Co., the UK bank’s largest shareholder, means it has to keep a grip on costs and meet its target of raising the return on tangible equity to 12% plus by 2023. (DBS reported a return on equity of 16.3%, an all-time high.) The sudden departure of HSBC’s chief financial officer has also added to uncertainty.

The other difference between the two financial centers in 2023 may lie in their lenders’ asset quality. HSBC recently set aside a tidy sum to cover its exposure to Chinese commercial real estate. The Hong Kong loan portfolio, too, will be a source of worry, after the city’s gross domestic product shrank a worse-than-expected 4.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

By contrast, DBS’s non-performing assets fell 5% in the third quarter. Delinquency in Singapore could become problematic, but only if authorities come in with heavy artillery to break up the city’s raging property mania. If the next round of so-called “cooling measures” bites and the market turns, homeowners might find themselves sitting on underwater mortgages. A tightening of total debt servicing norms — like in 2013 — could also see overstretched borrowers default on unsecured credit lines.

Those risks may or may not come to pass, unlike in China and Hong Kong, where the fault lines are clearly visible. Hong Kong’s finance summit this week, meant to serve as a signpost of the city’s post-pandemic reopening, has been marred by last-minute cancellations. Meanwhile, the seven-day lockdown of the area around the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou shows that a relaxation in Xi’s Covid-Zero strategy early next year — a topic of intense speculation in the stock market — is not a given.

DBS’s Gupta is projecting net interest margins to rise further to 2.25% by the middle of next year, assuming the Fed stops its war on inflation at 4.75%. However, if the US economy tips into a recession and rates have to be quickly lowered, the jump in loan profitability that has pushed DBS shares to near-record highs could start to fade. Depending on how deep it is, a US downturn could also hurt credit quality in Singapore’s export-driven economy. Still, on current comparisons with their Hong Kong peers, Singapore lenders are clearly ahead in the race for 2023.

