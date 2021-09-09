Anybody who buys, sells or rents an apartment in Singapore spends a lot of time on PropertyGuru, a fact most U.S. investors won’t know or care about. Home is probably the best place for regular price discovery in the online portal’s shares. At the same time, a country of 5.7 million people can’t produce enough local champions to sustain SPACs as an asset class. Sponsors will have to use their heft, creativity and connections and cast their nets wide in the region, and startups in bigger markets like Indonesia and India will have to take their bait.