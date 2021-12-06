Singaporeans are the most affluent they have been in at least a decade. Their net wealth, which has typically ranged between 3.5 and 4 times gross domestic product since 2010, was 4.6 times GDP at the end of the last quarter. The main source of prosperity on the land-constrained island is residential property, which accounts for about 40% of household assets and 75% of liabilities. Private home prices have risen almost 9% since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, higher precautionary savings and fewer opportunities for discretionary spending have squeezed rollover credit-card debt to a new low of 1% of GDP. Cash and deposits now exceed family debt by a wide margin.