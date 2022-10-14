Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inflation hawks aren’t quite having things all their own way. Singapore’s central bank tightened policy Friday in a relatively modest step and signaled important concerns about the health of the global economy. The city-state appears wary of moving too rapidly to tame prices. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main tool to steer the economy, allowed the local dollar to strengthen. Such a step was widely anticipated; inflation is too high and may worsen. But the MAS also held back from more aggressive measures that would steepen the pace of currency appreciation and court a broad downdraft in growth.

The decision injects Singapore into the intensifying global debate about how far and how fast central banks should go in response to the surge in inflation. The Federal Reserve is seen on the cusp of a fourth consecutive outsize hike in its benchmark interest rate after inflation rose to a 40-year high last month. The alacrity of the Fed’s move to slow the economy has turbocharged the dollar and created great strains in global finance, especially for emerging markets. The Fed isn’t alone: After a slower start, the European Central Bank hiked its key rate by 75 basis points, the first ever step of that magnitude by the ECB. The Bank of England is forecast to take drastic steps to contain inflation. (The BOE is also wrestling with a tumble in its currency and bond-market travails.)

Singapore, given its dependence on global trade and capital flows, is acutely aware of the bleak picture. The tussle against inflation isn’t over, but the MAS nodded to the prospect of a world slump in a sobering assessment. “In the quarters ahead, the drag on economic activity from the globally synchronised tightening in monetary policy will intensify,” the authority said in a statement. “Further shocks, including from geopolitical tensions, could drive inflation higher and cause full-year recessions in some key economies,” it added.

It’s not all gloom and doom. Singapore’s domestic economy got a nice lift last quarter, reflecting what’s almost a full reopening from Covid-induced restrictions. After a contraction in the second quarter, gross domestic product rose 1.5% in July to September, compared with the prior three months. Economists had expected the expansion to be about half that pace. From a year earlier, growth was also better than forecast.

It’s not hard to see signs that Singapore is bustling, for now at least. Changi Airport is humming, hotels are pricey and hard to come by, and climbing taxi and ride-hailing fares are a constant source of complaint. Rents are surging. Unemployment is low. Restaurants are packed. Congestion is back on the Central Expressway. Record crowds attended Singapore’s first Formula 1 car race in three years and nightclub tables went for as much as $70,000 per evening.

It’s great that Singapore avoided a return to recession, but times as good as these are unlikely to last. Weakening global demand will weigh close to home, the MAS said. While inflation is likely to cool noticeably toward the end of next year, “there is considerable uncertainty around the outlook for both inflation and growth,” the central bank warned in Friday’s announcement.

It was the fifth tightening step by Singapore since it began reeling in accommodation a year ago. The MAS was among the early movers against inflation, along with the Bank of Korea and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The latter two central banks showed little sign of adopting a more measured approach, based on commentaries accompanying their recent 50 -basis-point hikes.

Singapore has adopted a more calibrated strategy. Calling the latest action a dovish pivot might be a stretch. It is, however, a welcome note of caution from an economy that has historically been shaped overwhelmingly by developments beyond its borders. If the world does slide into recession, Singapore will take a significant hit. You have been warned.

