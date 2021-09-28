This military-grade exercise is Singapore at its finest, but it’s only half the battle. Anyone who looks at data for a living will tell you that numbers are a Rorschach test: You see the story you want to see. Right now, Singapore wants an aggressive Covid tracking strategy, but cannot absorb the information that it produces. That leaves two choices: 1) Stop testing asymptomatic cases because the numbers are scary and, given the high rates of vaccination, lack informative value; or 2) change the public narrative. That means, instead of playing on fear, urging people to look past the numbers. Success will come down to trusting the smart plans the country is already putting in place. As Covid becomes endemic, managing emotions will be just as critical as managing the virus.