This was no typical start to the work week in Singapore. At a bus depot in the city-state’s northern suburbs, people were lining up to do something extraordinary: make the journey of less than a mile across the water to Malaysia. Once almost as routine as the commute between New York and New Jersey, the economically vital border saw about 300,000 people cross daily pre-coronavirus. It has been shut to most citizens since the pandemic began. For a very small number, that began to change Monday morning. As the world was learning to add omicron to its Covid-panic dictionary, these few dozen travelers were taking part in Singapore’s most symbolic attempt yet to unbolt its borders. It’s an open question whether the government can tolerate the risks that come with this small step.The mundane scene at Woodlands interchange — people with bags patiently queuing, socially distanced, paperwork in hand — belied the significance of what was occurring. Many of those were ready to see their families for the first time in two years. But while this wasn’t a weepy airport scene from the 2003 movie “Love Actually,” it was a marker in the course of Singapore’s struggle with the pandemic: A tiny, rich republic dependent on imported labor, energy, food and water feels just confident enough to ease restrictions on its land boundary. Malaysia is no ordinary neighbor. One of Singapore’s most important trading partners, the two share a deep political and cultural history.