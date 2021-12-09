When that phone call or email does arrive, it’s usually after a buildup. And no matter how kind or reassuring the voice on the other end may be, these interactions can put parents on the defensive. One mother told me her six-year-old son had been suspended from school for three physical incidents, all without her being able to step foot on campus. “My son is who he is, I don’t blame the pandemic for that,” she said. “We do blame the pandemic for not being able to come into class or walk our kid around the bus bay. Our eyes are not there.”