Some people I spoke with are now planning to leave Singapore for good. Expats will come and go. The problem for the government isn't a few disrupted Christmas holidays, but rebuilding trust in regional business travel, particularly among employment-pass holders who aren't guaranteed re-entry. Early in the pandemic, many expat families were split up for months because one parent had been traveling abroad when Singapore closed its borders. Who will get on a plane and chance that outcome today? What business will want to foot the bill for an employee's indeterminate hotel stay if borders shut suddenly? Singapore may be proudly risk averse, but it seems all too willing to gamble its carefully managed reputation away.