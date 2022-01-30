Those pressures are now being offset by normalizing economic activity and pragmatic policies. After allowing quarantine-free travel from a couple of dozen countries under so-called vaccinated travel lanes, Singapore is committed to reopening its borders more fully this year. That gives it a leg-up over rival Hong Kong, whose zero-infections strategy is isolating it from the world, making it tough for businesses to use the Chinese special administrative region as an Asian hub. Bank of America Corp. is looking at moving an unspecified number of employees from Hong Kong to Singapore, the Financial Times reported Thursday.