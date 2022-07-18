Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Exchange-traded funds have been around since the 1990s. They started out as a cheaper alternative to mutual funds for investors just wanting to track broad stock indexes. As is typical, their success prompted Wall Street bankers to come up with riskier iterations that offered the potential for bigger returns by employing derivatives. Hence, the “leveraged” ETF was born. Many traders and investors have become disillusioned with these products because of the hidden risks and “decay” around the daily rebalancing. Nevertheless, the Securities and Exchange Commission has just approved leveraged and inverse ETFs on single stocks. As they say on social media, I’m left SMH.

There’s nothing complex about these products, and the mechanics are the same for a leveraged ETF tied to an index as they are for a single-stock ETF. The issuer has a basic swap or, in the case of an inverse ETF, is short a swap on the underlying stock, one that is adjusted on a daily basis. The real question is, what is the motivation for these products in the first place?

You might recall that in 2002, single-stock futures were created on a variety of large capitalization, liquid stocks. The thinking was similar, that maybe someone would want to take a leveraged position on a single stock beyond what they could get with Regulation T margin requirements. You might also recall that the quarterly triple-witching expiration of stock index futures, index options and single-stock options became quadruple witching to include the single-stock futures. But single-stock futures are no longer around because there was practically no interest, yet we still call it quad witching to this day.

Single-stock ETFs are likely to be different. For one, there are some barriers to entry in trading futures that don’t exist with ETFs. Second, ETFs are convenient, in that you can trade them along with any other stock on your brokerage app. And yet I have to wonder if there really is a market for leveraged single-stock ETFs when one can achieve the same leverage or more by just using margin. I imagine some of these products will be successful, but largely limited to the handful of stocks like Tesla Inc. where there is widespread interest from retail investors. I don’t anticipate a lot of interest for leveraged Pfizer Inc. ETFs.

The SEC has approved single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs for only a small amount of leverage — typically 1.5 times and under. Still, this seems like an odd time to be encouraging more speculation. And you have to wonder what economic purpose this serves, other than speculation. As head of the ETF desk at Lehman Brothers Holding Inc. in 2004, when these products were first proposed on broad indexes, I thought they were insane. You might recall that leveraged ETFs exacerbated moves in the stock market during the financial crisis.

Still, they are useful for some people. If you’re long a leveraged ETF, you’re actually long autocorrelation — the likelihood that a coin will come up heads many times in a row. Probably the most popular ETF of the last 10 years was the ProShares UltraPro QQQ, the three-times-levered ETF tied to the Nasdaq 100 Index. It gained 900% between late March 2020 and late November 2021, because of the long uptrend in tech stocks. But that was the exception, rather than the rule, and it has since tumbled 69%, compared with the 28% drop in the Nasdaq 100.

For years, I’ve been hoping that these products would be retired or eliminated, but now we have even more. It’s possible that we could have multiple degrees of leveraged ETFs plus inverse ETFs for every stock in the S&P 500, perhaps resulting in an increase in market volatility and a great deal of ticker clutter. Reg T margin hasn’t changed in 50 years. Somewhere along the line we decided that two times leverage is all anyone needed in the stock market. I think that qualifies as wisdom. As far as financial innovations go, leveraged single-stock ETFs are pretty far down the list.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jared Dillian is the editor and publisher of the Daily Dirtnap. An investment strategist at Mauldin Economics, he is author of "All the Evil of This World."

