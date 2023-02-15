SiteOne Landscape: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. — ROSWELL, Ga. — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $900,000 in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $890 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $245.4 million, or $5.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.
