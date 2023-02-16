Sixth St: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.3 million.
The business development company posted revenue of $100.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $108.1 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.3 million.
