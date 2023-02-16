Sixth St: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 65 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $100.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.1 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX

GiftOutline Gift Article