While many resorts did better than expected last season as people got outside during the pandemic, ski areas where public health restrictions were the strongest, like in Vermont, suffered a hit, said Adrienne Saia Isaac, marketing and communications director for the National Ski Areas Association. On top of that, the U.S.-Canadian border was closed so resorts like Jay Peak, which rely on those visitors from up north, lost business. Now they hope to make up for last season, but it doesn’t come without challenges.