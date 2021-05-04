— South Korean officials say North Korea has told Asia’s soccer governing body it will not participate in World Cup qualifiers scheduled in South Korea next month because of coronavirus concerns. Kim Min-soo, an official from South Korea’s Football Association, said Tuesday that the Asia Football Confederation has asked North Korea’s soccer association to reconsider its decision. He said North Korea notified the AFC of its intent to drop out of the matches on Friday. North Korea’s Olympic committee also said last month it has decided to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics to protect its athletes from the coronavirus. An official from South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said Seoul still hopes that North Korea will participate in the soccer matches in South Korea, saying they would provide a rare opportunity for sports exchanges during a sharp chill in bilateral relations. North Korea has stopped virtually all cooperation with South Korea and resumed testing of short-range weapons amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations between the North and the United States. The two Koreas belong to Group H in the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Following a monthslong delay because of the pandemic, the remaining group matches are set in South Korea in June.